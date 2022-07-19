Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Face Hillary in 2024, 'Win Handily'

It's a foregone conclusion that former President Donald Trump will return to the 2024 presidential campaign trail — not only that, Hillary Clinton is going to run against him in a 2016 rematch, according to Dick Morris, an adviser to Trump, on Newsmax.

"He'll be the Republican nominee; he'll probably get it by acclamation — I don't think there'll be a primary — and he will win the election, and his opponent is going to be Hillary Clinton," Morris told Tuesday's "National Report."

Morris, who also uniquely served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton, has long seen the writing on the wall of a Hillary Clinton return to politics, noting you can tell she is running by merely checking her pulse. The administration failings of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has only "triggered" Clinton's desires more, Morris added to host Shaun Kraisman.

"Let me explain that: Already, the Democrats are pressuring Biden not to run, because they see what a disaster he would be, and Harris is no better," Morris said. "And the line of possible alternatives is queuing up. You have Gavin Newsom, governor of California, the governor of Colorado, Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary — but ultimately the left is going to have their candidates and they'll probably run [Vermont independent Sen. Bernie] Sanders or maybe AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.].

"And that will trigger Hillary into the race in order to save the Democratic Party from the left — a rerun the Hillary-Sanders race of 2016, and I think Hillary will win that contest."

Morris has released "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" that exclusively chronicles Trump's 2024 political strategy.

"I think she and Trump will face it off, and I think Trump is going to win handily," Morris added. "This is all spelled out in detail in my book."

Morris noted it forecasts what is to come: "You can read it in the book and watch it all unfold in reality." He added the book not only has Trump's blessing but also ostensibly his own fingerprints and thinking — up to and including "the nuts and bolts of how Donald Trump is going to run and win."

"Trump gave me the inside story of what he's planning to do in 2024," Morris continued. "We developed it together in phone calls and meetings and, and it's Trump — not one to hold his cards close to his chest."

Morris noted timing of Trump's public announcement will hinge on when it is financially feasible.

"He can't announce now because the accountants tell him he can't let the money come out of his campaign kitty for these rallies, but he is definitely running. In his mind, he's running.

"And we're gonna do things totally differently in 2024 than we did in '20."

