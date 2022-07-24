Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Divide and Conquer' GOP

Democrats are not only paying up to try to boost candidates they think they can beat in 2022 midterms, but there are also funding potentially 2024 GOP presidential primary challengers against former President Donald Trump, fearing his return, according to political strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

Morris' new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" was recently released and has become an instant best-seller.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

"I think we Republicans have to basically say that Donald Trump wants this – which he clearly does, and is going to run, which he clearly will – that we have to tell our people, 'No primary fight,'" Morris told Sunday's "Wake Up America Weekend." "Don't let the Democrats say, 'let's you and him fight.'

"Don't let them divide and conquer. Don't let them drain the resources of our ultimate candidate by setting up primary fights that go nowhere."

Morris noted former President Ronald Reagan benefited in the 1980 presidential campaign from Democrats dividing up President Jimmy Carter and Ted Kennedy.

"Remember in 1980 – some of you too young for that – but Ted Kennedy ran against Jimmy Carter in the Democratic primary," Morris told co-hosts Katrina Szish and Carl Higbie. "It so split the party that Ronald Reagan won an easy victory. We don't want that to happen now."

Morris pointed to Democrats even funding Republican primary candidates, as they have admitted to doing in these midterm primaries, trying to fund the candidate they believe they can beat in November.

"The Democrats have hit on the strategy of how to defeat Donald Trump, and we're watching it unfold in front of our eyes: They are doing the best they possibly can to get people to run against Trump in the Republican primary," Morris said. "They're hyping [Florida GOP Gov. Ron] DeSantis. They're hyping [Texas GOP Sen. Ted] Cruz. They're hyping Nikki Haley. They're doing everything they can to foment a primary.

"And this is of a piece with new tactic the Democrats adopted in the '22 election – the one we're in the middle of now. In five different primaries, [Democrats] spent $44 million to try to intervene in the Republican primary and elect the candidates they wanted to run against – maybe the ones easier to beat, the ones with less money.

"And now, in the same concept, they're intervening in the nominating process of the Republican Party."

Decide: Do You Want Trump or DeSantis in 2024? Vote in Newsmax Poll – Vote Here Now

Morris said step No. 1 has been the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, which has sought to vilify Trump to get some Republicans to spend to defeat him – after the second impeachment failed to block him from running for president again.

"First of all, the Jan. 6 committee's basically aimed at weakening Trump so other people get into the race against him," Morris said. "And now they're hyping that DeSantis really can win, and that Haley can win, and that other people can win."

Short of making his official declaration of a 2024 campaign, Trump is keeping his movement going through midterm Save America rallies for his endorsed candidates.

"I think what he is doing now is showing how popular he is, communicating with his people, and keeping commentary going on the events of the day," Morris said.

"He's talking about [President Joe] Biden getting COVID. He's talking about Biden being weak.

"And Trump realizes that Biden probably is going to be forced out of this race by the Democrats. They're going to go to him and say, 'hey, you just can't do it,' and I believe, and I write in the book, that Hillary Clinton will be his ultimate opponent."

Join the Trump List: Get latest news on Trump's 2024 plans, his "Big Announcement" and more from Newsmax's Trump list! Just text REMIND to 39-747 and you can join instantly.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!