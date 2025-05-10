Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Told Me He Won't 'Raise Taxes at All'

Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier in the day and "he's not going to raise taxes at all."

As the Republicans seek to come to an agreement on the federal budget, much discussion has been raised about the need to raise taxes in the wake of Trump's tariffs that have been imposed on most imports.

"I spoke with him yesterday and today, and he's not going to do that," Morris said during an appearance on "The Count."

"He's not going to increase the top bracket or raise taxes at all. He's going to keep his no tax rate.

"But he was saying, "Why do I have to even look at doing all of this when bringing in all and bringing $400 billion with this 10% tariff and billions more with these land sales? Why do I why do I have to even think about raising taxes?'" Morris said.

