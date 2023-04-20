Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Air Has Gone Out' of a DeSantis Candidacy

Dick Morris, adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' anticipated presidential campaign may be over before it's even begun.

"Gas-less gas stations; Disney fighting with him; DeSantis slipping in the polls; eight Florida congressman, Republicans, making endorsements and DeSantis got one of the eight in Florida," Morris rattled off during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "His candidacy's 23 points behind in the RealClearPolitics average in polling against Trump in the primary."

"The air has gone out of the DeSantis room," he continued. "I wouldn't be very surprised if he did not announce. He said he wouldn't announce until the legislative session is over: that's a month to a month and a half of twisting slowly in the wind. Not being able to go out and campaign, not able to raise money."

On Thursday, Rep. Michael Waltz became the latest in a long line of Republican Florida lawmakers to endorse former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, saying he's backing Trump because of his achievements in office.

Waltz represents Florida's 6th Congressional District, which had been represented by DeSantis in the past. The governor is widely expected to enter the race for the White House and is considered Trump's main challenger for the GOP nomination.

GOP House representatives from Florida who have publicly endorsed Trump include Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Vern Buchanan, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, and Greg Steube.

Time Magazine reports that Florida Republican congressmen Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez are also planning to announce their endorsements for Trump.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!