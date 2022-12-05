Dick Morris to Newsmax: Republicans Must Learn to Vote Early

With more than 1.8 million votes cast before Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock, Democrats have built an advantage yet again through early voting.

And if Republicans are going to prevail in future elections, they will need to mirror their political rival's strategy, Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday.

Morris, a best-selling author, TV host, and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, said 51% of those voting early in the runoff were Democrats and 39% were Republicans.

"So, we're going into Election Day 223,000 votes behind before the first ballot is cast, and this is a pattern that I've noticed throughout the entire country," Morris said on "American Agenda."

Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said in this year's U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman got 700,000 early votes and Republican Mehmet Oz got less than 100,000.

"The problem is Republicans have not learned to vote early," said Morris, author of the bestseller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback." "They have not absorbed the lesson of the previous elections.

"I believe we lost a series of these elections not because of mispositioning, not because of Trump fatigue or anything like that, but simply because of people won't come out to vote early."

If Democrats are voting early, or by absentee ballot, it's a situation of, if you can't beat them, join them. But Morris cautions that if Republicans do vote early, use the postal service and not drop boxes.

"Mail-in is fine; drop boxes are not," he said. "There was no undercounting of votes in '20, or '22 for mail-ins. They were fine. If you are a Republican in a Democratic neighborhood, for God's sakes, don't use a drop box. Your ballot will never see the light of day. But a post office box? Absolutely."

Morris said Republicans were so traumatized by alleged mail-in fraud in the 2020 elections that they are afraid to vote by mail. But they shouldn't be.

"Democrats are not winning these elections because they're better [on political issues]," he said. "They're winning because they are better at teaching their people how to vote."

