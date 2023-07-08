Dick Morris to Newsmax: Liberal News Viewers Uninformed, Poll Says

A new poll from McLaughlin and Associates, which partnered with the Media Research Center, showing that consumers who rely on mainstream networks such as CNN and MSNBC are less informed about the issues of the day than people who follow conservative networks like Newsmax comes as little surprise, political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

Newsmax "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby noted that when people were asked if they have heard there were 3.2 million illegal border crossings under President Joe Biden, 76% of those who watch conservative networks like Newsmax were aware, compared to 37.7% who watch MSNBC and CNN.

"The 76% number means of people who regularly watch Fox News or Newsmax versus people who regularly what CNN or MSNBC, and the people who watch the conservative networks are twice as well-informed about this issue [as] the ones who watch the liberal networks," said Morris.

This means when conservatives argue with their liberal friends, "you've got to realize that they don't know what you know. They haven't been exposed to that," said Morris. "Pat Moynihan said it best. He said, 'You're entitled to your own opinion, but you're not entitled to your own facts.'"

In today's world, "the left has their own facts and the right has its own facts ... their facts are basically propaganda," Morris added.

Meanwhile, Morris said he expects the Biden administration to push back against a temporary injunction barring it from contacting social media companies.

"When the government says to a book publisher, you can't publish that book or we're going to throw you in jail, or a newspaper, we know that violates the First Amendment," said Morris, adding that the new ruling means the Biden administration can't contact social media platforms and insist that information "contrary to what [they're] putting out there as truth" be taken down.

"That's how they censored the information about the truth about the 2020 election, the truth about the COVID vaccine, and the truth of things like affirmative action and abortion," Morris said.

