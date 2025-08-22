Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Embraces Gen Z Gender Gap

Political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that Generation Z's migration to the Republican Party is part of a larger trend overall, and he credited the "genius" of President Donald Trump to focus on bringing men from the generation into the fold.

Morris joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to data from Decision Desk HQ this week that projected Gen Z "to be the most pro-GOP generation since the Great Depression."

"Well, it's part of the overall trend in the U.S. Since 2020 ... the number of registered Democrats has declined by 2.4 million, and the number of registered Republicans has risen by 2.1 million," Morris said. "And that's only in the half of the country that releases data by party. So you're seeing a massive shift toward the Republican Party led, as you said, by Gen Z people."

Morris credited Trump's political instincts for capitalizing on the generational shift.

"I think that it's the genius of Donald Trump that rather than working on extinguishing the gender gap, which Democrats, Republicans always wanted to do. He decided to take advantage of it," Morris said. "And he piled on and worked hard on getting Gen Z men to switch over and vote for him."

Morris noted that Trump's stance on abortion also helped neutralize a traditional Democrat advantage with women in their early- to mid-20s.

"He was fine on abortion; he didn't propose further restrictions, and he favored choice," Morris said.

"But in terms of the voting issue, he really succeeded in making the Gen Z population in play on the male side," Morris added. "People that are always focused on females in gender gap; Donald Trump focused on the men with huge impact."

