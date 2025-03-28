Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Wields Economic Power

There are different types of power, but the “big power” residing with the U.S. is its economic power, and President Donald Trump is wielding that in an important and successful way, political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday.

Morris joined “Rob Schmitt Tonight” to react to Hillary Clinton’s guest column on Friday in The New York Times calling out what she said is the Trump administration’s “dumb power” when it comes to foreign policy while extolling her own use of “soft power” of diplomacy.

“And she speaks of soft power. Well, there's hard power, there's soft power, but there's also economic power. And Trump is asserting that in a very important way, very successfully,” said Morris, a onetime adviser to Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“In other words, our big power is the power to buy. And the market is 350 million people, all of whom speak the same language, most of whom want products and goods. It's incredible. We buy $8 trillion a year of goods and services from the rest of the world, and that is an amazing power. Nations have gone to war over less,” Morris told Schmitt.

“And Trump is using that power not just to open markets, but to get companies to move to the United States,” he added. “And he's had an incredible record of attracting investment and relocation of companies and car plants. And that’s stuff that the Biden administration could only dream about.”

