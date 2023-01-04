×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | newsmax | kevin mccarthy | speaker | vote

Dick Morris to Newsmax: McCarthy Foes Rebels Without a Cause

Dick Morris (Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 03:55 PM EST

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday he likens Republican opposition to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as the House speaker in the next Congress to a Hollywood classic.

"There's this 1955 movie I was just looking at called 'Rebel Without a Cause,' with James Dean, Natalie Wood. I don't know if you remember it," Morris told "American Agenda." "And that's exactly what the House dissidents are. They're rebels without a cause. They have no reason to oppose McCarthy."

Morris said Republicans preventing McCarthy from gaining the necessary 218 votes to become speaker might be protesting the way Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., used an iron fist to run the House as speaker, or the way Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has caved on certain issues, including the recent $1.7 trillion ominbus spending package passed by Congress.

But, Morris, author of the best-seller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" said on Newsmax that McCarthy is not like either.

"They have no program," Morris said of the House dissidents. "They have nothing that they want to do. There's no reforms that they really are advancing. McCarthy agrees with most of them. These guys have absolutely no reason [tying up the country] the way they are.

"Stop your act, guys. Get busy and become congressmen."

Morris said he believes Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., will end up being speaker, but what has happened in the interim is "shameful, disgraceful and ridiculous."

"McCarthy is not Pelosi. He's not McConnell. He doesn't sleep in. He's not a dictator. There's no reason for this," Morris said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday he likens Republican opposition to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as the House speaker in the next Congress to a Hollywood classic.
dick morris, newsmax, kevin mccarthy, speaker, vote
311
2023-55-04
Wednesday, 04 January 2023 03:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved