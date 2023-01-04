Dick Morris to Newsmax: McCarthy Foes Rebels Without a Cause

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday he likens Republican opposition to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as the House speaker in the next Congress to a Hollywood classic.

"There's this 1955 movie I was just looking at called 'Rebel Without a Cause,' with James Dean, Natalie Wood. I don't know if you remember it," Morris told "American Agenda." "And that's exactly what the House dissidents are. They're rebels without a cause. They have no reason to oppose McCarthy."

Morris said Republicans preventing McCarthy from gaining the necessary 218 votes to become speaker might be protesting the way Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., used an iron fist to run the House as speaker, or the way Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has caved on certain issues, including the recent $1.7 trillion ominbus spending package passed by Congress.

But, Morris, author of the best-seller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" said on Newsmax that McCarthy is not like either.

"They have no program," Morris said of the House dissidents. "They have nothing that they want to do. There's no reforms that they really are advancing. McCarthy agrees with most of them. These guys have absolutely no reason [tying up the country] the way they are.

"Stop your act, guys. Get busy and become congressmen."

Morris said he believes Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., will end up being speaker, but what has happened in the interim is "shameful, disgraceful and ridiculous."

"McCarthy is not Pelosi. He's not McConnell. He doesn't sleep in. He's not a dictator. There's no reason for this," Morris said.

