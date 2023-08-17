Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump, Biden 'Functionally Tied' for Years

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday that he's not surprised by a recent Marist poll showing a competitive matchup between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

"This race between Biden and Trump has essentially been tied, but with slight edge to Trump, ever since the Afghan withdrawal," Morris said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "This particular poll by Marist has Biden one point ahead. Marist polls usually skew a little bit toward Democrats, but the point is the race is functionally tied and has been for years. Not just months, but years."

In the Marist poll Morris referenced, Biden leads Trump 47% to 46% among registered voters nationally. Among independents, Trump has an 8-point edge, 48% to 40%.

Biden's approval rating fell to to 48% after the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, according to a Morning Consult poll taken then.

A graph from the polling indicated that was the first time in Biden's presidency when more voters disapproved of his job performance than approved.

Morris continued by saying that there's not a lot of wiggle room for either candidate in the 2024 race for the White House.

"My polling shows that both sides are really dug in here," Morris said of the respective Republican and Democrat front-runners. "There's not a lot of movement back and forth. If you vote for Biden, you're convinced that Trump committed serious crimes and deserves to be convicted and perhaps also jailed."

The Marist poll found that 29% of Americans, including 43% of Republicans, believe Trump has done something unethical, but not illegal; 22% of Americans say Trump has done nothing wrong, which includes 44% of Republicans.