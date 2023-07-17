×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | newsmax | donald trump | 2024 elections

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Clinch GOP Nod on March 5, Super Tuesday

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 04:31 PM EDT

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday he expects former President Donald Trump to wrap up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when 40% of the Republican delegates will be at stake.

Trump has a wide lead among the large field of GOP primary candidates, with the latest RealClear Politics average polling showing him at 53.8%, followed by a struggling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (19.7%), former Vice President Mike Pence (6%), and multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (4.5%).

"He doesn’t need a majority [to win] the early primaries," Morris told "American Agenda." "With 14 opponents, if he gets 51% of the vote, that's a landslide."

Morris pointed to Super Tuesday as the day Trump will clinch the nomination in light of California, which has 169 delegates at stake, moving its GOP primary to that day. According to Ballotpedia, it will take an estimated 1,234 delegates, or a majority of the 2,467 available, to secure the nomination.

Other states holding primaries March 5 are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

"I think Trump will win Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, and then go into Super Tuesday with a string of victories," said Morris, a former presidential adviser to Bill Clinton and Trump. "Super Tuesday will have almost 40% of the total delegates to be selected, and I think Trump will win an overwhelming share of that. I expect this race functionally to be over on March 5."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday he expects former President Donald Trump to wrap up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024, when 40% of the Republican delegates will be at stake.
dick morris, newsmax, donald trump, 2024 elections
299
2023-31-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved