Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Clinch GOP Nod on March 5, Super Tuesday

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday he expects former President Donald Trump to wrap up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when 40% of the Republican delegates will be at stake.

Trump has a wide lead among the large field of GOP primary candidates, with the latest RealClear Politics average polling showing him at 53.8%, followed by a struggling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (19.7%), former Vice President Mike Pence (6%), and multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (4.5%).

"He doesn’t need a majority [to win] the early primaries," Morris told "American Agenda." "With 14 opponents, if he gets 51% of the vote, that's a landslide."

Morris pointed to Super Tuesday as the day Trump will clinch the nomination in light of California, which has 169 delegates at stake, moving its GOP primary to that day. According to Ballotpedia, it will take an estimated 1,234 delegates, or a majority of the 2,467 available, to secure the nomination.

Other states holding primaries March 5 are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

"I think Trump will win Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, and then go into Super Tuesday with a string of victories," said Morris, a former presidential adviser to Bill Clinton and Trump. "Super Tuesday will have almost 40% of the total delegates to be selected, and I think Trump will win an overwhelming share of that. I expect this race functionally to be over on March 5."

