Morris to Newsmax: NY Times Poll Understates Trump Vote

A New York Times poll published Tuesday, which shows that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead even heat for 2024 presidential election — both at 43% support — understates the real Trump vote, political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.

"I think [The Times poll is] understating the Trump vote significantly," Morris said while a guest on "American Agenda" on Tuesday.

"The polling that I've conducted," Morris continued, "and ... John McLaughlin has conducted, shows a much smaller undecided vote; more in the order of 46-47% for Trump, 42-43% for Biden."

"This [Times] poll shows 43%, 43%, so it has a lot of people who are undecided, and I don't think they really are," he said. "I think when you probe and you really understand what they're thinking, you'll find that Trump has a significant margin."

According to a McLaughlin poll from last week, "If the general election for President were held today," 46% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 44% said they would support Biden. The poll showed that 9% were undecided.

