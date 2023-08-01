×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | new york times | poll | donald trump | joe biden

Morris to Newsmax: NY Times Poll Understates Trump Vote

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:14 PM EDT

A New York Times poll published Tuesday, which shows that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead even heat for 2024 presidential election — both at 43% support — understates the real Trump vote, political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.

"I think [The Times poll is] understating the Trump vote significantly," Morris said while a guest on "American Agenda" on Tuesday.

"The polling that I've conducted," Morris continued, "and ... John McLaughlin has conducted, shows a much smaller undecided vote; more in the order of 46-47% for Trump, 42-43% for Biden."

"This [Times] poll shows 43%, 43%, so it has a lot of people who are undecided, and I don't think they really are," he said. "I think when you probe and you really understand what they're thinking, you'll find that Trump has a significant margin."

According to a McLaughlin poll from last week, "If the general election for President were held today," 46% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 44% said they would support Biden. The poll showed that 9% were undecided.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A New York Times poll published Tuesday, which shows that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead even heat for 2024 presidential election — both at 43% support — understates the real Trump vote, political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.
dick morris, new york times, poll, donald trump, joe biden
228
2023-14-01
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved