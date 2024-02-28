×
Tags: dick morris | mitch mcconnell | steve daines | trump

Dick Morris to Newsmax: McConnell Resignation Ultimate Trump Victory

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 10:43 PM EST

Adviser to former President Donald Trump Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday that Sen. Mitch McConnell's resignation from his leadership post as the Senate minority leader is "the ultimate Trump victory."

"This is the ultimate statement of defeat of the Republican establishment and is embodied by Mitch McConnell stepping down," Morris said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Earlier in the day, McConnell, who had been the head of the Republicans in the Senate for nearly 17 years, announced that he is resigning his leadership post.

Morris had high praise for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as a possible replacement for McConnell, noting that he is also the head the Republican Campaign Committee.

"He's been really aggressive and really brilliant in throwing his weight around, backing candidates who can win, opposing those who are unelectable, and understanding the difference."

© 2024 Newsmax.


