Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Targeting Meat Monopolies to Lower Prices

President Donald Trump's move to investigate monopolistic practices in the meatpacking industry underscores his broader focus on restoring affordability for American families who are struggling, even those with high incomes, political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

"A lot of people voted communist or socialist in New York City and elsewhere because they say, 'Hey, I'm sitting here making $150,000 [or] $200,000 a year, and thank you very much. But I still can't afford living. I can't afford the rent. I can't afford the cost of school. I can't afford a lot of things,'" Morris told Newsmax's "The Count."

But Trump's latest action, in directing the Department of Justice to investigate the country's largest meatpacking companies, aims to confront corporate monopolies that are driving up the cost of food, said Morris.

"The key fact has been that the meatpackers, the owners, not the workers, have put meat beyond the reach of the average American consumer," he said.

"There are basically four firms that do all of the meatpacking in the United States, and only two firms that do all of the pork packing, one of which is run by China," Morris pointed out.

Trump said Friday that he has demanded that the Justice Department investigate meatpacking companies he believes are illegally driving up beef prices.

Beef prices hit record highs in 2025 after years of drought-scorched pastureland drove up the cost of feeding cattle, forcing ranchers to cut back on production of steaks and ground beef.

Despite the higher prices, consumer demand for beef has remained resilient.

Ranchers say consolidation in the meatpacking industry has made the situation worse. Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS Foods, and National Beef Packing Co. control about 80% of the market.

Morris said Trump's goal is to restore competition in a market dominated by a handful of players.

"We need to break those monopolies and restore competition to the meatpacking industry to bring these prices down," he said.

Morris also warned that political leaders who rely on statistics showing low inflation are missing the broader issue.

"They are mesmerized by the economic statistics," Morris said. "The fact of the matter is, it's not inflation; it's affordability. It's how people feel about this."

Drawing a parallel to former President George H.W. Bush's failed reelection bid, Morris cautioned that Republicans must not ignore the day-to-day economic realities facing voters.

"We have an example in Bush 41 of a president who was able to cite good economic statistics all the way into the political grave," he said.

"We need the president to make the Republican Party understand that affordability is a real concern, and that people who voted for [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani have a real beef, to forgive the pun, and need real action."

