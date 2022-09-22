Dick Morris to Newsmax: N.Y. Lawsuit Part of Dems' Plan to Keep Trump Out

It's clear that former President Donald Trump has "a lock on the Republican nomination" in 2024, so the Democrats, through actions like the fraud lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York, are trying all they can to keep him from running, Dick Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax, Thursday.

"The only thing the Democrats can do now is trying to jam him up legally but they don't have anything," Morris told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If he's ever littered or jaywalked, look for an indictment for that."

In her lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump and his family "repeatedly and persistently" manipulated assets to commit fraud against lenders and others, but Morris said he thinks it's "very clear" that she was singling him out.

Further, he said that property values in New York City fluctuate, and to say that he failed to pinpoint precisely what the net worth was "is a reach" and James can't win her case.

But she brought the lawsuit a few weeks before the election in November, and she knows that she would face "massive rejection" by her base if she didn't meet her campaign promises to target the former president, said Morris.

"This is all part of the Democratic strategies to focus attention on Donald Trump so it's not on Joe Biden," he said. "They know that they can't win if the focus is on inflation and gas prices and immigration, but if somehow they can turn it to property values and, yeah, documents and all kinds of stuff, they'll try to do that. It won't work."

Morris also continued to insist, as he does in his book, that Trump will be facing his 2016 election nemesis, Hillary Clinton, not Biden, in 2024.

"The Democrat leaders are going to come to Hillary Clinton and say, Please save us," said Morris. "She's using the same playbook I wrote to Bill Clinton in 1992. I get such a kick out of that too. She wants to work in the same building where her husband was, in the same seat and desk where he made a lot of very crucial decisions."

