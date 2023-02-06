Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Little Lies' Theme for Biden's State of Union Speech

If there is a theme song for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech in front of Congress on Tuesday night, it could be Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies,” political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday night.

“His speech is basically telling the American people, what are you going to believe?” Morris told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “My speech or the evidence of your own eyes?

“I'm going to tell you inflation is under control, but when you go to the pump or when you go to the grocery store, you'll see that it's not. I'm going to tell you that the border is under control. But when you watch your television set, you know that it's not.”

Morris, a former presidential advisor to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, said in politics and polling, Biden wants to say things the public will believe and agree with, and lead them to vote for him.

“But when you're just flying right into the face of it, and the public thinks ‘A’ and you're saying ‘B,’ and there's that clash, you're inevitably going to lose it.”

Morris, author of the best-seller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, said presidents usually get a 5-to-10-point bounce in their approval rating after the State of the Union speech. But he doesn't think this will be so for Biden after Tuesday night.

“I predict Biden will get absolutely no bounce,” Morris said. “The consequence of this is enormous for him because Biden is in the fight of his life, not for reelection yet, but for renomination by the Democratic Party.”

Morris noted a recent McLaughlin poll in which Biden among Democratic primary voters nationally had just 24% of their vote. And Biden appears to be in one crisis after another, and a big one looming over his head, Morris said, is the discovery of classified documents from his time as senator and vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

“We're not [past] the classified documents scandal, it is just beginning,” Morris said. “What’s in those documents, how do they relate to Ukraine, how do they relate to Hunter Biden’s business, how did that relate to the fact that the laptop is now admittedly genuine?

“All those goodies are coming in the [House] Republican investigations this month and in March. I believe those combined will just destroy his candidacy. I don't see how this guy runs [for reelection].”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!