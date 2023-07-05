Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Social Media Ruling 'Most Important'

A federal judge's order for an injunction barring President Joe Biden's administration from contacting social media companies and requesting censorship of some users may be "the most important decision of this year," political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Certainly [it is] more important than even affirmative action," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on "John Bachman Now."

Morris explained that the administration was using rules under the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which former President Donald Trump set up in 2018 to protect the United States grid against cyber attacks.

"Biden has completely changed it and made it an instrument for domestic surveillance," said Morris. "CISA monitors all social media posts in the country and the world, and calls social media vendors to account and says on your platform, 'You're now running a statement that says that the COVID vaccine doesn't work,' or … what they'll say is 'You're running something factually wrong that we want to change, that is not the administration line.'"

As a result, CISA has become a "muscle arm for social media censorship," as have the CDC, the FBI, and the DOJ, said Morris.

Morris also responded to news that former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia has been working with Hunter Biden's legal team while helping it with data analysis.

"Obviously he'll assemble a legal team and obviously he has to say something," said Morris. "The tax deal that he did was absolutely absurd … it completely misrepresents what Biden did."

He also raised questions about the income the president and first lady reported in 2017 and 2018, when they reported income of $15 million and another $8 million from the sale of Biden's book about his son who died.

"To do that, he would have had to sell 15 million books, and they sold 300,000," said Morris. "Now there's $10 million of income rattling around Biden's tax return that nobody knows where it's from. He claims it's from the book, but it couldn't be. And it's not from his pension. It's not from his vice presidential salary. It's from unnamed sources. And that $10 million very possibly was the money that he got from Ukraine and from China that he dressed up as income from his book."

