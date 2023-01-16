Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Evident to Everybody' Biden Is Politically Flawed

Dick Morris said Monday on Newsmax that it is "evident to everybody," even among Democratic strategists, that President Joe Biden is "very flawed politically."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris argued that the current political moment for Biden mirrors former President Lyndon B. Johnson's persistent unpopularity that eventually led him to duck out of the 1968 election.

Biden's "disapproval rating has been so high. He's been underwater for the last two years, almost since he took office. And they all know that the emperor has no clothes, but everybody says he has clothes because they don't want to be embarrassed," Morris stated.

"It reminds me very much of 1967-68 when everybody knew Johnson was in trouble over the war in Vietnam," the political expert continued. "But nobody would step forward to challenge him. [Robert F.] Kennedy said no. Everybody else said no."

However, Morris explained that after then-Sen. Eugene McCarthy, D-Minn., joined the race and won the Wisconsin primary and came close in New Hampshire, "all of a sudden dumping on Johnson was obviously what would happen."

"And Johnson pulled out of the race," explained Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback." He added that he believes a Democrat like former Reps. Beto O'Rourke of Texas or Tim Ryan of Ohio could be that "McCarthy" figure in 2024.

Morris also suggested that the classified documents found at Biden's University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C., and his Wilmington, Delaware, residence make an "even better" case against him for the next election.

"With the Biden documents, the bad news is that he might have committed a security breach. The best interpretation is that he's senile and forgot where he had them," Morris outlined. "Neither one is very good to run for president."

