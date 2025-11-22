Dick Morris to Newsmax: Jobs Report Shows Trump Clearly Catching Up

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, a reminder that the labor market is improving unevenly as higher borrowing costs keep some industries cautious.

Political consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax the delayed September jobs report showing 119,000 new positions is evidence that President Donald Trump is "clearly catching up" on growth while restraining price increases.

"I mean, this is good. 119,000 jobs. And on top of that, ever since Trump took office, the total combined inflation rate has been about 2.8%," Morris said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Count."

"And in the Biden administration, they're 2 1/2, 3 1/2 years. The inflation rate was 24%. So Trump is achieving the miracle of good growth, job creation and not much inflation," Morris said.

Inflation remains the political and economic fault line of 2025.

Consumer prices have cooled from their post-pandemic highs, with year-over-year readings hovering around the high-2% range recently, though food costs have been stubborn and some categories — eggs and beef, in particular — have posted noticeable jumps this year.

Morris acknowledged that reality, arguing that the administration's policy moves take time to filter into grocery aisles.

"The inflation there is, is, for the most part, inflation. For example, we've taken major measures to lower beef prices by changing the way beef is slaughtered, increasing the number of packing houses and so on.

"But it takes a couple of years for [it] to get gestated and, and there's a couple of months for an egg to hatch in a poultry. And it takes a little while for those things to catch up," he said.

Morris' comments echo a broader White House push to highlight supply-side fixes, expanding processing capacity, encouraging domestic production and squeezing bottlenecks, rather than leaning solely on interest-rate policy to cool prices.

Whether those steps materially lower food inflation soon is still debated, but they are central to the Trump team's argument that the economy can grow without reigniting a broader inflation spiral.

For now, the September hiring gain gives the administration a positive headline as it heads toward the year's final quarter.

"But we're clearly catching up and clearly the economy is doing fine," Morris said.

Markets and economists will be watching the next full jobs report, expected in December, for confirmation that hiring breadth is widening and that inflation stays contained.

