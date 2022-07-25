Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Sick' to Say Trump Unfit Based on Jan. 6

Anyone who "wants to blow the Jan. 6 thing out of proportion" to say former President Donald Trump is unworthy of being president, "they're absolutely almost sick," political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax.

"My God, look at what the man has achieved," Morris, host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" and author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," told Monday's "American Agenda." "Trump is going to announce as soon as his accountant lets him because he doesn't want to take the expenses of these rallies out of his TV budget and his campaign budget."

But it is clear he is going to run, Morris said.

"He told me that he's going to win the nomination and I think, win the election, but Republicans are increasingly doing the bidding of the Democratic Party," Morris said. "They have a master plan that I reveal in this book to divide the [Republican] Party.

"It's the old Roman slogan, divide and conquer, and what they're trying to do is to lure other Republicans into the primary fight against Trump."

One way to do that is with "exaggerated stories about how damaged he is from the Jan. 6 commission," Morris said. "Every time any of those people sneezes, they get a front page cover."

Morris' comments come in response to an editorial in The Wall Street Journal slamming Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, and another appearing in The Washington Post.

"We have to realize that Trump is going to be the nominee," Morris said. "You either help him or hurt him."

Morris added he likes Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, but said when he floats being a candidate in 2024, "that's very helpful to the Democrats."

"Remember in 1980 when Ted Kennedy challenged Jimmy Carter and paved the way for Ronald Reagan by splitting the Democratic Party?" Morris said. "The stakes are too great in this country – and the world is on the line – to let that happen again."

Morris also talked about his appearance on "Huckabee," when he said he believes God spared him from his battle with cancer in 2016 to allow him to work to get Trump reelected.

"I was firmly atheist until 1997 when I was baptized into the Catholic Church," Morris said. "I've tried to see signs of what God wants me to do … I believe that He wanted me to go to work for Donald Trump to help save America.

"I don't mean to say that I can do it single-handedly, but I do have experience in getting presidents elected, and I want to put that at the service of Trump. You know, I never charged him a nickel, even though I worked very hard in his campaign."

