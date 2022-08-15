Dick Morris to Newsmax: More IRS Agents Meant to 'Intimidate'

Political operative and adviser to former President Bill Clinton, Dick Morris, told Newsmax Monday that the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Agents is designed to "intimidate" American citizens into silence instead of criticizing the government.

"They dig up dirt on everybody, particularly related to the tax returns, and then threaten them with jail, or confiscation of their house, their land, their property, if they speak up against the government, and that works like a charm," Morris said during "American Agenda" Monday. "It's no longer the gulag. They don't send you to Siberia. They just use the tax code to do that."

The massive hiring is part of some $80 billion in congressional funding included in the recently passed $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law in the coming days.

"It's been a long, tough, and winding road, but at last we have arrived. I know it's been a long day and a long night. But we've gotten it done today," CNBC reported Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying on the floor before the 51-50 final vote Aug. 7. "After more than a year of hard work, the Senate is making history. I am confident the Inflation Reduction Act will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century."

The IRS piece of the bill, a scaled down version of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan that died in Congress last fall, will give the agency $45.6 billion for "enforcement," the news outlet said in a separate report two days later.

"The other element that's in this [bill], 87,000 new IRS agents carrying guns," Morris said. "That's not to raise revenue, that's to intimidate individual Americans and say, 'if you speak out, you're engaged in insurrection against the United States government, and by the way, we noticed that you deducted your lunch a year ago, Tuesday, and you said you were with the business associate, and we went to the restaurant and they said you ate alone, so we can bust you over this, but if you don't speak out, that's OK."

Morris said citizens can now expect the IRS to be "looking through their garbage, bank accounts, and wire tapping phones," to dig up information it can use to penalize people with fines and threats to keep them quiet about the overreach of the institutions.

"[The point is] to intimidate us so that we don't criticize this, in effect, government orchestrated coup that is underway," he said.

