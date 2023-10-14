Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Paid for This, He Enabled This'

President Joe Biden's Iran appeasement runs far deeper than the $6 billion "ransom" payment in funding terrorist anti-Israel proxies in the Middle East, according to Donald Trump presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"The $6 billion Biden paid to Iran in hostage ransom, it's minor compared to the amount of oil revenues they permitted to end to accrue," Morris told "Saturday Report." "Since Trump left office, Iran has benefited from over $80 billion of revenue that would not be available to it under the Trump sanctions, and that is what's fueling this invasion in Gaza."

The ransom payment was a mere "old magician's parlor trick" amid the billions Iran has been permitted to raise through its oil empire under Biden's energy policies, Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"It's not a question of condemning or supporting it or whether Biden's being strong or weak, or whether he's saying the right stuff: He paid for this," Morris said. "He enabled this, because under Donald Trump, Iran had no capacity to launch this kind of an operation, and now it's overflowing with money because of one reason: Joe Biden."

Under Trump deterrence policies and sanctions, Iran had the cash equivalent of Haiti after taking the reins from former President Barack Obama, according to Morris.

"Iran with had no capacity to do this," Morris said of funding anti-Israel proxies as it sought to diminish the lone democracy in the Middle East. "When Trump was an office, they couldn't do it.

"They couldn't possibly have done this, and it's entirely because of the money that Biden has given Iran and permitted Iran in oil sales that this is going on and you wonder why," Morris continued. "I think the reason is that Obama took the view that Iran was basically justified in its foreign policy, because Israel was a colonial state, and as Dinesh D'Souza said in his book 'The Roots of Obama's Rage.'

"Obama from the start was an anti-colonialist, and he sees so Israel through that lens and so does Biden."

