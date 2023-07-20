Dick Morris to Newsmax: Call for House 'Strike' Over Trump Indictments

Political strategist, author, and talk show host Dick Morris Thursday repeated a call to action that he first raised in a column for Newsmax viewers to pick up the telephone and call Congress and demand that the House shut down business until the Justice Department stops the indictments against former President Donald Trump or anyone else running for the White House.

"This has reached the point where our democracy is under siege and under threat because the front-running candidate of the opposition party has been indicted once and is about to be indicted again," Morris said on "John Bachman Now." "The second indictment is essentially for expressing the opinion that the 2020 election was phony and it was rigged, and because of the exercise of free speech, he's about to be indicted again."

Morris added that he believes the purpose of the indictments is to stop Trump from becoming president again, and "there's no legal basis for them."

"They're not to punish a crime nor to deter crime," he said. "They're simply to try to mess up his candidacy, and I think the only antidote for this is for all of us to call our congressman and say that you want the House to go on strike and not to do any legislating, any appropriating, anything."

Morris also noted that the Justice Department's appropriation for next year kicks in on Oct. 1, and "if we stop it, if we block that, they're run out of money on Sept. 30, and I think that is the only way that we can assert our right to a democracy… democracy is now under threat in a way it has never been before and it's incumbent on each of us to reach out and pick up the phone and call our congressmen."

