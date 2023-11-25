Dick Morris to Newsmax: Americans Reject Dems, Biden on Hamas

Polls are showing Americans are abandoning Democrats and President Joe Biden over policy positions overseas, especially with relation to unwavering support for Israel, according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"It's headed for lower and lower ratings for Biden," Morris told "Saturday Report." "I think the Democratic Party in general, and Biden in particular, are becoming increasingly the party of the Palestinians, to be charitable, and Hamas, to be truthful."

College campuses and key battleground states like Michigan show "the deep polarization in our society" as "a polarization with a small number of students who are pro-Palestinian and the vast majority of Americans who are not; we're pro Israel."

"The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left on their thinking, so far in sympathy with the Palestinians," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"There was a poll out last week that showed that they asked people nationally, 'Democrats, do you sympathize more with the Palestinians or the Israelis,' and 41% said the Palestinians and only 34% of Democrats said the Israelis."

This is causing the sea change against Biden and toward former President Donald Trump, according to Morris.

"[T]he presidential race — even, particularly, one with two people that have run before — changes significantly ... as the backdrop, the scenery of the international events, changes," he said. "We first saw how the economy changing hurt Biden badly and he began to fall.

"Now the chaos and the international world and possibility of a world war and also the way it's running off in the United States and causing this tremendous cleavage and making antisemitism a key problem in America for the first time ever, I think that that is creating a situation where nobody believes that Biden has the strength or the mental agility or the acuity to lead us in the situation.

"So as the backdrop changes, the need for a president changes.

"We need someone [who] when they need [to] swings to someone stronger, more aggressive, more patriotic with America, more intolerant of this kind of terrorism. And I think that Biden's approach looks weak and incompetent. And Trump looks decisive and strong."

Morris is host of "Dick Morris Democracy" airs on Newsmax at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com