×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | gop | speaker fight | americans

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Americans Appalled at Fractured House GOP

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 09:31 PM EDT

Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that a fractured House Republican conference might be losing something important while members bicker over who will be next to hold the speaker's gavel.

"The majority of the American people are absolutely appalled that in the middle of what's going on in the Middle East and the crises the world faces, the Republicans are squabbling of who is going to have that gavel," Morris, a former presidential adviser to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"What they can end up doing is blowing it. They'll end up losing all the chairmanships and the majority and the whole bit and, to boot, being seen by the country as incapable of governing.

"The stakes are so high and the big differences in ideology are minuscule. This is a battle of egos and personalities that can get out of hand and lead ... Democrats to taking power again."

Eight House Republicans, with help from Democrats, won a motion to vacate vote to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker on Oct. 3. Since then, the GOP nominated Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to replace McCarthy; but Scalise dropped out late Thursday after he was unable to muster the 217 votes needed to secure the job.

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the GOP's latest nominee, and a floor vote on his nomination is set for Monday.

Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" Saturdays on Newsmax, said Republicans have long been hamstrung by some members unwilling to engage with Democrats in the budget battle, especially when it comes to a government shutdown.

Morris likened it to a Mark Twain quote: "'The cat that sits down on a hot stove lid. She will never sit down on a hot stove lid again, and that is well, but also she will never sit down on a cold one anymore.'

"The Republicans are so traumatized and terrified by having been mangled by the Democrats in the various government-closure fights that they're scared to death to go into it," Morris said. "But a strong Republican effort based on defunding the weaponization of the FBI and controlling the growth of federal spending would work, and the Republicans would win, and the Democrats would lose.

"They just need to have the confidence of their own convictions to go and do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday a fractured House Republican conference might be losing something important while members bicker over who next will hold the speaker's gavel.
dick morris, gop, speaker fight, americans
444
2023-31-13
Friday, 13 October 2023 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved