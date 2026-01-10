Dick Morris to Newsmax: Billionaires Leaving Calif. Will Drag Newsom Down

Political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that progressive efforts in California to target billionaires with new taxes could seriously undermine Gov. Gavin Newsom's national political ambitions by accelerating an exodus of wealth from the state.

Morris' comments came as reports emerged that Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have moved their assets out of California amid renewed calls by the Service Employees International Union to impose a tax on billionaires equal to 5% of their assets.

The proposal, which would require voter approval in November if it qualifies for the ballot, would apply retroactively to Jan. 1.

Morris argued the political fallout would be severe regardless of whether the measure ultimately passes.

"The story is not going to be California raising money," Morris said. "The story is going to be everybody leaving."

He said Newsom, who is widely viewed as a potential future presidential candidate, would struggle to distance himself from the policy climate surrounding the proposal, even though the governor has not endorsed the tax.

"I think this will be a millstone around his neck that will drag him down," Morris said, adding that wealthy individuals and businesses are increasingly relocating to red states, compounding California's economic challenges.

Morris compared the billionaire tax proposal to past tax revolts in California, arguing it could spark a similar backlash nationwide. He also said the issue fits into a broader narrative of fiscal mismanagement in Democratic-led states, including allegations of waste, theft and fraud.

According to Morris, while progressive leaders may seek to shift attention to cultural or social flashpoints, economic concerns tied to taxes and outmigration are likely to resonate more with voters and pose a long-term political risk for Newsom.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com