Tags: dick morris | gag order | trump | jail

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Point of Gag Order Is to Put Trump in Jail

By    |   Saturday, 16 September 2023 02:59 PM EDT

The goal behind the gag order sought on Donald Trump is to put the former president behind bars, said political consultant Dick Morris.

"This entire Fulton County charade has one goal and that is to put Trump in jail," Morris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"And the way they're going to do it is by making these outrageous charges against him, putting a biased left-wing judge in charge whose husband was a member of the Black Panthers and who's a radical, radical left-wing prosecutor. ... Obviously, running a political campaign you can't be under a gag order.

"You have to talk about the issues, which Donald Trump does famously and forthrightly. If he does that now, it's going to land him in jail and we will have an image of the president of the United States — a former president and a candidate for president — who will literally be campaigning from inside a jail cell," he added.

"And that will graphically illustrate to the American people how low this left-wing government has gotten in the way they are persecuting this man."

Special counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for a narrow gag order on Trump in the criminal case accusing the former president of attempting to undo the results of the 2020 election, according to a court filing.

"The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him," Smith said in a filing in U.S. district court.

The government added that Trump "made clear his intent to issue public attacks related to this case when, the day after his arraignment, he posted a threatening message on Truth Social."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

