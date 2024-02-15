Dick Morris to Newsmax: Fani Willis Case 'May Never Come to Trial'

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday night that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case against former President Donald Trump "may never come to trial," given the revelations about her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

During a Thursday evidentiary hearing in Atlanta, Willis took the witness stand and forcefully pushed back against what she called "lies" about her romantic relationship with Wade during a hearing over misconduct allegations that could upend one of the four criminal cases against Trump.

"This case may never come to trial," Morris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "And if it does, it'll be right up against the election, and I don't think it'll have an impact."

Morris said that the scrutiny of Willis' personal relationship with Wade is important because it could end the prosecution of the former president if the district attorney is disqualified from the case.

He also gave an assessment of how he sees the four criminal cases that Trump is facing play out.

"Well it's very big because you have four main charges against Trump," Morris said. "One is the ridiculous one about Stormy Daniels, that he paid her off, which is not illegal; he just used the wrong pocket to do it, took it out of his campaign and not his personal money. Big deal.

"Then the second is Fani Willis, and with her compromised personal situation, she's not going to be able to prosecute this case," he continued. "And then the other two are the documents case, where it just came out that Biden did the precise same thing, and the charge that Trump manipulated the vote count in 2020. That charge is on hold, while the Supreme Court reviews whether Trump had immunity or not, and that's not going to be resolved until June or July."

If the district attorney were removed from the election interference case, a council that supports prosecuting attorneys in Georgia would find a replacement who could either proceed with the case as is or drop it entirely.

Willis is expected to return to the witness stand on Friday for further questioning.

