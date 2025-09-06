Dick Morris to Newsmax: Drug Boat Strike Is Boosting Trump's Favorability

Political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's strike order against Venezuelan drug haulers in a small boat is "increasing his favorability."

Morris told "The Count" on Saturday that Trump's continued emphasis on fighting crime here in the US, and a new approach on the high seas against drug smugglers, are "increasing his favorability and his popularity significantly."

He said the destruction of the smuggler's small craft in the Southern Caribbean, its cargo of drugs, and the deaths of 11 smugglers on board sends a message. "But more than that," he said. "This is more than just going after drug cartels."

Morris pointed to Trump declaring the president of Venezuela to be a wanted man for involvement with drug cartels.

"He has declared Nicolas Maduro the president of Venezuela, who was elected fraudulently several times and maintains power by a reign of terror in that country, the head of a drug cartel."

That, said Morris, sends a new message to anyone involved in the drug trade.

"In attacking the drug cartels, he's also attacking Maduro's people. And it really is a statement that ultimately Venezuela cannot continue to sell drugs to the U.S. rampantly, cannot continue these practices, and expect immunity from U.S. military strikes."

Morris predicted a greater involvement of the U.S. military in fighting the flow of drugs into the U.S., but moving the battle lines to the source nations.

