Dick Morris to Newsmax: Don't Nuke Filibuster for Shutdown

Political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans should resist calls to eliminate the Senate filibuster, arguing that the traditional 60-vote threshold is crucial for stopping harmful legislation.

He added that scrapping it is unnecessary to end the ongoing government shutdown.

The political strategist urged Senate Republicans to hold firm against dismantling the filibuster, saying the party can pressure Democrats to reopen the government without triggering a rule change that could permanently weaken their leverage in future sessions.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris addressed concerns raised by some conservatives after President Donald Trump called on the GOP to invoke the "nuclear option" and eliminate the Senate filibuster to break the legislative stalemate.

Morris said doing so would be a strategic mistake.

"Well, I think that case is strong, and I do not think we should override the filibuster just to get the government reopened," Morris said.

"We have enough things going on now. Enough pressure in food stamps and the women's and infants' feeding program, and that will be enough to force the Democrats to reopen the government."

The shutdown has intensified debate within the Republican Party over whether to alter Senate rules to end the 60-vote requirement on most legislation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on lawmakers to act decisively.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" he wrote.

But GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota and House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, have resisted the idea. They emphasized that the filibuster serves as a vital safeguard for minority rights and helps maintain the Senate's role as a deliberative body.

Morris echoed that sentiment, warning that removing the rule could backfire if Democrats regain control of the chamber.

"We don't need to get rid of the filibuster," he said. "And because we're not always going to be in the majority, it's very important that we keep that filibuster rule, because getting a majority in the Senate is not that hard.

"But getting 60 votes is. And it could stop a lot of bad legislation, and we don't need it to reopen the government.

"We can force the government to be reopened by the SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] cutoff."

Morris argued that economic and social pressures resulting from the shutdown, including strains on essential programs such as food stamps, or SNAP, and nutrition assistance for women and children, would ultimately compel Democrats to act.

"We have enough things going on now," Morris said, maintaining that fiscal realities, rather than procedural maneuvers, would bring both sides to the negotiating table.

