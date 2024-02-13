Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's RNC Moves 'Final Stage' of Party Takeover

Former President Donald Trump's endorsements for new leaders for the Republican National Committee indicate that current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel "is gone," and mark the "final stage to Trump's takeover of the Republican Party that began in 2016," political analyst Dick Morris said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I think they'll get rid of [McDaniel]," Morris, a former Trump adviser, said on "Newsline." "I think that the fact that she's not mentioned in that statement indicates that."

Trump in a statement Monday endorsed North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley to head the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to co-chair the organization, and Chris LaCivita, most recently his senior campaign adviser, as the committee's chief operating officer.

McDaniel is on her way out, said Morris, because she "permitted" election fraud to occur by not taking on the issues of voter ID and "the dangers of mail-in voting."

"As the head of the Republican Party" she "should have been constantly talking about it and she never was," he added.

Morris said the decision to nominate Lara Trump to co-chair the committee is "terrific."

"She's very good," he said. "She has the confidence of most of the people around Trump. And the amazing thing about this year is that there's very little dissension in the Trump campaign. There's no factionalism, no personal animosity, no grudges. A real welcome change from 2020. Lara Trump embodies some of that."

Meanwhile, Morris said that the idea of the RNC and Trump raising money separately are "fictitious," since all of the committee's mailings and outreach feature the former president.

"It's been more of a formal separation than a real one," said Morris, adding that Trump's endorsements will permit unifying him and the committee.

