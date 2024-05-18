Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrat Base Is Transforming

Author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that in light of some of the recent polling, among Hispanics and Blacks "we're seeing a real transformation in the base of the Democrats' party and away from Biden and the traditional Democratic leadership."

While President Joe Biden will likely carry the Black vote again in 2024, recently polling suggests that Democrat support among Blacks has dropped significantly.

According to a CBSNews poll taken in March, Black voter support for former President Donald Trump has surged from 4% in 2020 to 23% in 2024. In April with a Wall Street Journal poll that found Trump support among Black men in seven swing states had risen to 30%.

Morris noted that this shift has made it possible for Trump to flip traditionally blue states.

"They're not really states in the political sense; they're a collection of ethnic groups and constituencies that he's doing very well with. If he flips the Latino vote and able to get a third or more of the Black vote and he's gonna carry young people, yeah, he's a chance of carrying New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, and Virginia," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

A Sienna/New York Times poll from last week showed Trump leading Biden in five of six key battleground states. Morris said this shift could signal GOP wins down ballot.

"I think that we're seeing a real transformation in the base of the Democratic Party away from Biden and the traditional Democratic leadership. And I think that could cause a huge change not just in the presidential race but in Congress as well," Morris added.

