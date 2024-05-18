WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | donald trump | joe biden | polls

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrat Base Is Transforming

By    |   Saturday, 18 May 2024 03:14 PM EDT

Author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that in light of some of the recent polling, among Hispanics and Blacks "we're seeing a real transformation in the base of the Democrats' party and away from Biden and the traditional Democratic leadership."

While President Joe Biden will likely carry the Black vote again in 2024, recently polling suggests that Democrat support among Blacks has dropped significantly.

According to a CBSNews poll taken in March, Black voter support for former President Donald Trump has surged from 4% in 2020 to 23% in 2024. In April with a Wall Street Journal poll that found Trump support among Black men in seven swing states had risen to 30%.

Morris noted that this shift has made it possible for Trump to flip traditionally blue states.

"They're not really states in the political sense; they're a collection of ethnic groups and constituencies that he's doing very well with. If he flips the Latino vote and able to get a third or more of the Black vote and he's gonna carry young people, yeah, he's a chance of carrying New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, and Virginia," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

A Sienna/New York Times poll from last week showed Trump leading Biden in five of six key battleground states. Morris said this shift could signal GOP wins down ballot.

"I think that we're seeing a real transformation in the base of the Democratic Party away from Biden and the traditional Democratic leadership. And I think that could cause a huge change not just in the presidential race but in Congress as well," Morris added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that in light of some of the recent polling, among Hispanics and Blacks "we're seeing a real transformation in the base of the Democrats' party and away from Biden and the traditional Democratic leadership."
dick morris, donald trump, joe biden, polls
324
2024-14-18
Saturday, 18 May 2024 03:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved