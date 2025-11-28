Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Acts to Halt Asylum Surge Reshaping US

Dick Morris, an adviser to Donald Trump, told Newsmax, Friday, that the president's bid to halt asylum from several nations stems from concern that unchecked immigration could reshape parts of the U.S. as it has Europe's hardest-hit areas.

Morris appeared on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" as the administration sharpened its immigration policy.

His comments came hours after federal officials confirmed they are reviewing green cards previously issued to individuals from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iran.

Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joe Edlow wrote in a post on X: "At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

The list stems from a June presidential proclamation and includes a range of nations spanning Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia and Latin America.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced a pause on all asylum decisions, citing the need to thoroughly vet every applicant.

During the interview, Morris was asked about the administration's move to halt asylum applications from what Trump called "Third World Countries" and the State Department's plan to stop processing visas at consulates.

He framed the development as a significant shift tied to Trump's recent statement on Somalia.

"Well, it's huge. And I think that when Trump issued a statement on Somalia the other day, he said, 'This is one of the most important statements I'm going to issue. Please read every word,'" Morris said.

"And he basically said that Somali refugees have taken over the state of Minnesota and that Gov. [Tim] Walz and the Democrats have let that happen."

"And really, the concept that refugees and immigrants are taking over sections of the country — just like they have in France, where there are no-go areas around Paris, where even the police don't dare show up — I think that Trump taking action on this is very important," he said.

"And I think it could even eclipse the economy as an issue in the midterm elections."

Morris pointed to Europe as an example of demographic and cultural change driven by unchecked migration, adding that the political environment favors Trump if the dispute escalates.

"Well, politically, it's not a bad path," he said.

"Politically, it's a good one, because I think that Trump is recognizing an issue that has been simmering for a while with American politics — not just the historic issue of immigration, not just the Rio Grande border or stuff like that or jobs, but the literal attempt by the Islamic community in much of it to take over parts of the United States and Minnesota is probably the prime example."

Morris said immigration has become a domestic issue driven by concentrated, unvetted arrivals, fueling voter frustration that he says prompted Trump's response.

