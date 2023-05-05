Morris to Newsmax: Trump Cutting Media From Debate Process

Dick Morris, author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that Trump's refusing to take part in the 2024 Republican primary debates is disenfranchising the media from the process.

"Trump is very right, but we're looking at too narrow a perspective," said Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," during "Prime News" on Friday. "This is not just Trump not going to debate. This is the disenfranchisement of the media playing a role in our politics by controlling the debates. This is the first time. I'm sure he's going to do this for the presidential debates that are run by the debate commission, and he is basically saying we are cutting the media out of American political debate. It's not their creation; they are not essential to it."

CNN reported Tuesday that Trump privately discussed skipping one, or both, GOP primary debates based on his lead in the polls.

"Why would we debate? That would be stupid to go out there with that kind of lead," a Trump adviser told the news outlet.

According to the report, two debates are scheduled. The first, hosted by Fox News, will take place in Milwaukee in August. The second will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

On social media, Trump said in a post that he was not asked by the Republican National Committee about the proposed dates or locations.

A Republican National Committee source told CNN that it would be a mistake for Trump to skip the forums.

"So he's going to let [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis and [former Vice President] Mike Pence get up there and get all the attention?" the RNC source asked.

Morris said the Republican Party would be better off without the media's involvement.

"We're going to put the candidates on because they're the guys and women that are running. And we're not going to have the media shape the election by asking biased questions or making comments ... during the course of it, like they have always done with Trump," he said. "So this is an historic decision. It amounts to Trump declaring independence from the reporters and the debate commission."

The Commission on Presidential Debates was established in 1987. It sponsors and produces general election presidential and vice presidential debates.

While Morris said the mainstream media shouldn't be involved, he said that former Fox host Tucker Carlson hosting an independent debate would be "a step in the right direction."

