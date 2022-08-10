Dick Morris to Newsmax: FBI Raid Shows Dems 'Desperate' to Get Trump

Dick Morris, Political operative and advisor to former President Bill Clinton, told Newsmax Wednesday that the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Monday, shows how "desperate" Democrats are getting to bring him down.

"[Democrats] are desperate," Morris said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "They need to stop Donald Trump because he's taking their base away."

Morris said the raid Monday, where dozens of FBI agents executed a search warrant on the former president's home, reportedly looking for "classified material" Trump took from the White House when he left in January, 2021, is the latest effort by Democrats to stop Trump from eroding votes away from that party.

"He has already taken blue-collar workers, he's taking Hispanics, he is getting young people, he is even getting defections among African Americans, and they are desperate to stop that, so they've tried everything," Morris said. "The hoax of the Russia [collusion], two impeachments, the Jan. 6 hearings where they're trying to convince people he's a revolutionary, and none of it worked."

Morris said the whole thing is designed to "lay the groundwork" to try and indict Trump.

"The base is ignited by this Mar-a-Lago thing. It's backfiring in such a way that I think it's comparable to Nixon and Watergate, and I believe it's going to get worse," Morris said. "I believe that they are laying the groundwork for an indictment of Donald Trump for mishandling the archive documents."

Morris pointed to the recent victories of Trump-backed Republican candidates in their respective primaries to show that the American people, especially Republicans, are coalescing around the former president and his "America First" agenda.

"Of course, he was very angered by [the raid]," Morris said. "But at the same time, [he was] hopeful and optimistic. He said, 'they have just gone too far. They have absolutely crossed the line,' and he said, 'the public is not going to take this.' "

Morris went as far to say that Trump seemed "euphoric" and reinvigorated by the "fatal mistake" Democrats made.

"He basically said he felt that that our democracy was in danger, and that this is absolutely an example of it," Morris said. "But if there was ever any thought that he was intimidated or pulling back, not this guy, who has redoubled [in his resolve]. He was energetic. I would say he was almost euphoric because he really felt, correctly, the Democrats had committed a fatal mistake."

Morris also said that Trump said he liked his new book, "The Return," and believes it will now sell "like gangbusters" following the FBI raid.

