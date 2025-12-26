Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrats Shift Attacks as Trump Keeps Winning

Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are running out of answers as the economy continues to improve.

"First they said nobody can solve the economy," Morris said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Then they said, 'Trump can't because his policies are wrong,'" he added. "Then they said, 'Trump's policies are OK, but they are creating massive inequality.'"

"Now they're saying, 'things are getting better, but they're still not affordable,'" Morris continued.

The Democrats' "fallbacks" are the best indicator of Trump's progress, he said.

Morris said the tariffs put in place by Trump have produced massive revenue that has begun to trickle down to working Americans.

"Once the court rules that the tariffs are legal, I think Trump is going to go ahead with a $2,000 per-person rebate," he said.

"That will be hard for the Democrats to say it's not helping," Morris added.

The political strategist said he expects Trump's momentum to continue into his second year as the American public begins to feel the impact of his policies.

"The tariffs are just beginning to take effect," Morris said. "There's going to be [a] major Social Security refund when the tax exemption of Social Security kicks in."

He said policies such as no tax on tips will be huge for the country.

