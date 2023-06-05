Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Wants Neutral Ground for a Debate

Adviser to former President Donald Trump Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that the only way Trump will debate is if it's held on neutral ground.

Morris, appearing on "American Agenda," said that when he spoke to Trump last night, he told him, " 'Why should I go into the debate? I'm 50 points ahead.' "

Morris went on to add that for Trump, the debates are being hosted by a network "hostile" to the former president: Fox News. Morris also pointed out that in the Republican National Committee's criteria for presidential candidates, "there's a provision there where he's not allowed to participate in any debate not sponsored by the Republican National Committee."

"That's absurd," Morris exclaimed. "Trump should just simply say, The debate is where I am. Nobody's gonna watch it if I'm not part of it. And I will not participate in a debate sponsored by Fox News. They're after me. [Rupert] Murdoch, the owner said he'd do everything to stop me from winning the election."

Still speaking on behalf of Trump, Morris said, " 'I want a debate not sponsored by Fox News, or not sponsored by any media, where just the candidates speak, and a timekeeper keeps track of the seconds. And that there's no reason for the Republican National Committee to try to preempt the stage, and they're not preempting me. I'm not gonna play ball.' "

