Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrats' Court Fights Do Trump 'Big Favor'

The judicial pushback against President Donald Trump's agenda items is doing him a "big favor" while he is aggressively implementing his plans, Dick Morris, an adviser to the president, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The risk is that people take it for granted and they say, 'Yeah, well, OK, this happened,' and they don't give Trump the credit he needs as he goes ahead," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count."

He said a good example of this happening is with the border.

"People are taking it for granted that there's no more illegal immigration. And it's hard to come back at that and say, 'Hey, remember what it was like a few months before, and look at what Trump has done,'" said Morris.

But Democrats, by challenging Trump's actions in court, are keeping the vital issues on the front page of news reports, Morris said.

"They're keeping those subjects in play, and those are all very popular things Trump is doing," said Morris. "You can't ask for better headlines than what Trump is getting now — not because of his actions, but because the Democrats are contesting those actions and making them in play and controversial and on the front page. And it's doing something incredible amount of good."

And, said Morris, "it's keeping [Trump] dominant. It's keeping his ratings up. And, ultimately, it's showing the Democrats have no message and that they're absolutely the negative party at this point. The Democrats have so deteriorated since Trump won that election that it's unbelievable."

