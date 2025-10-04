Dick Morris to Newsmax: Redistricting Case Could Flip 20 Seats in Congress

The Justice Department's challenge to Louisiana's congressional map could reshape the balance of power in Washington, Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump and political strategist, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"This could totally change Congress," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "It could break the Democratic domination of Congress and flip as many as 15 or 20 seats from Democrat to Republican."

At issue is whether Louisiana's creation of a second Black-majority district, drawn under court order, constitutes unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

Morris said past Supreme Court rulings have been interpreted to require majority-minority districts, leading to 67 Democrat members serving in such seats. But he argued the new case could overturn that precedent.

"What this decision would do is throw that out and say race can't factor into it. It has to be on the merits," Morris said. "A lot of these guys and women who in the past have won easily are going to face real competition in November, and we could flip a lot of those seats."

Turning to foreign policy, Morris praised Trump's approach to the Middle East and efforts to isolate Hamas.

"The key thing was that Trump understood that Hamas can't exist without... Arab countries are funding it," he said. "And he realized that if he can dry up the sources of funding, they're going to wither and die."

Morris said Trump's strategy targeted wealthy Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, pressing them to cut financial support.

"He's now giving Hamas an opportunity to at least survive personally, but basically telling them they have to close down and relinquish control of Gaza," he added. "He's the first guy who really understood that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com