Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump, GOP Will Keep Control of Congress

Dick Morris predicted that President Donald Trump and Republicans will keep control of Congress in the midterm elections.

He said on Newsmax Friday that conditions he views as favorable to the GOP will override the historical pattern of the president's party losing seats.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris said he is "predicting now" that "Trump will win both the House and the Senate and retain control of Congress," framing his call as a break from what he described as "the 100-year tradition" that the president's party loses Congress in midterm elections.

"I think Trump is going to win both houses of Congress," Morris said. "He's going to increase his majorities.

"I think everything is breaking that way."

Morris, an adviser to Trump, tied his forecast to economic conditions.

"The economy is doing incredibly well. Inflation almost doesn't exist anymore," he said.

"The growth economy is growing at 4% a year. [White House senior adviser] Peter Navarro says 5% is within reach," Morris said, adding that voters will credit the administration.

Pressed on why he sees a different outcome than much liberal media coverage and polling, Morris said, "They're saying that they're going to win." At the same time, "they're doing everything they can to undermine Trump."

He predicted Trump's successes would outweigh that: "It's boiling, trickling to a point where everybody is seeing it." He said they're calling it "one of the most successful presidencies in history."

"I don't think he's going to lose Congress," Morris said.

On public safety, he said that "crime is way down," and added that it is "not because of enforcement, but because he's deported the criminals."

"There are just fewer people here to commit crimes," Morris said.

He also pointed to the Supreme Court, saying, "The Supreme Court is about to make it illegal to apportion based on race."

According to Morris, "that's going to make 24 seats in the House and the South" vulnerable, because "the lines are drawn so that Black Democrats can win."

Federal Election Commission data showed that the Democratic National Committee reported just over $14 million in ending cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2025, and $17.5 million in debts or loans owed by the committee, according to its FEC committee summary.

FEC data for the Republican National Committee showed just over $95 million in ending cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The RNC raised $16.4 million in January and reported $101.9 million cash on hand as of Jan. 31.

