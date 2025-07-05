Dick Morris to Newsmax: Bill's Passage 'Act of Legislative Skill'

Following the approval process for President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" was like watching the Cooking Channel, and its passage was "an act of legislative skill," presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday.

"Every single item in his second term agenda is in that bill," Morris told "Saturday Report." "You know, Mark Twain once said there are two things people should never see: a law being passed and a sausage being made.

"But this is an exception to it. This is like watching a show on the Cooking Channel where you see the most elaborate, beautiful wedding cake being assembled piece by piece."

Morris credited Trump, key members of his staff, and most Republican representatives and senators with a monumental effort.

"As people followed these negotiations, they saw how he showed fiscal conservatives that his tariff revenues would fill the deficit. He told people who were worried about Medicaid that they were only cutting off illegal immigrants, not other people," he said.

The presidential adviser said it all came together as Trump "really took the different factions of his party and of the country and built them into one coalition for this bill."

Morris said what America just witnessed was a show.

"This was an act of legislative skill," he said.

And now America gets to watch as more companies bring their headquarters and manufacturing operations back to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, which brings more jobs and tax revenue into play, Morris said, adding that's just one element of Trump's plan to boost the nation's economy.

Trump told supporters in Iowa on Thursday that the bill's passage would bolster the economy and said his second term in the White House will "blow away" the numbers from his first term, which he claimed was the "greatest economy in history."

