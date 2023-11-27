Dick Morris to Newsmax: Israel-Hamas War Giving Trump Edge Over Biden

Political expert Dick Morris told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's poor response to the war between Israel and Hamas has led former President Donald Trump to take the lead.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the author of the new book "CORRUPT" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" attributed Trump's rise in 2024 election polls to backlash from the conflict.

"I went through the last 96 polls ... accumulated, collected by RealClearPolitics. There's three distinct phases over the last three months," Morris explained.

"The first phase was July 5 to Aug. 17, and in that period, Biden was ahead in 17 polls. Trump was ahead in only three," he continued. "Then you had a second period where they were neck-and-neck. From Aug. 17 to Oct. 27, Biden led in 18, Trump led in 21."

However, Morris noted, since Oct. 17, polls have "shifted dramatically" in favor of Trump, with him leading in 16 polls and Biden only in three. That change comes right after the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

"While ... public opinion in the world has not changed to be pro-Israel, electoral opinion in the United States has become dramatically more pro-Trump and dramatically more anti-Biden because of the period of the invasion of Israel," he deduced.

According to a RealClearPolitics average, Trump leads Biden in a hypothetical rematch by 2.6 percentage points, 47.4% to 44.8%. That is a stark contrast to late August when Biden led him by as much as two points.

Biden is facing troubles even within his administration for his treatment of the war in Israel.

Over 500 left-wing political appointees and staff members sent a letter earlier this month complaining of Biden's support for the Jewish state, according to The New York Times.

Still, others have accused Biden of not doing enough to support Israel. On Friday, he said calls from some lawmakers to put conditions on United States aid to the country was "a worthwhile thought."

