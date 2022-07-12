Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Run Unopposed for GOP Nod in 2024

Former President Donald Trump has not officially announced his candidacy for a return to the White House in 2024, but not only is he going to run, he will run unopposed by other Republicans for the nomination, political strategist and Newsmax host Dick Morris said in an interview Tuesday.

"Not one of them is going to run," Morris, the author of the new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024," told Tuesday's "Wake Up America," when asked about other potential candidates who have been mentioned in connection with the 2024 race, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo or Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"In the most recent poll, by McLaughlin Associates, had Trump at 59% of the vote, and DeSantis at 15%," Morris said. "When have you ever seen a poll like that?"

In his book, which was officially released Tuesday and already tops Amazon's bestseller list under the category of United States and Local Government, Morris writes that Democrats are trying to use the Jan. 6 hearings to discredit Trump. Morris said that Democrats are trying to write him off as they say, "Trump is irretrievably damaged, which he is not, and therefore [Republicans] have to look for a different candidate."

"What they're doing is floating other names, and it's kind of an ego presence to those guys," said Morris Tuesday. "And they're very happy to say, Well, you know, I will cross that bridge when I come to it, so they can get more ink and more TV time. But when push comes to shove, none of those guys or women are going to run."

He also writes in his book that the Republican Party is "doomed" if it doesn't pick Trump as its nominee in 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump will have as his running mate "whoever he likes," but it won't be former Vice-President Mike Pence, said Morris.

"Trump doesn't need anybody to strengthen his ticket … it'll be somebody he can work with and get along with, and that's the separate test," said Morris.

Trump's support is growing while President Joe Biden's is diminishing, and Morris said that "everybody saw it coming," but he doesn't think anyone "could have predicted the absolute catastrophe of the Biden administration."

Trump will also bring experience into a comeback bid, Morris said.

"The advantage Trump has when he runs, not if, but when he runs, is that every single problem we have is a problem he already saw when he was president," Morris said. "You know when you run for something, and you throw a negative at your opponent, you say you did this … then they say, How do you know you can do any better? How do you know you can deal with inflation or gas prices or immigration?"

Trump has a "four-word" answer already that no other candidate has, said Morris: "I did it already."

"There's no answer to that, and there's a lot of speculation about romancing with other candidates. The media's trying to fan the idea that somebody else might run in the Republican primary, but nobody else can say I did it already, and that puts an end to the debate."

Morris, meanwhile, said he had a "secret" role in Trump's 2020 race, which he explains in his book.

"We both agreed it would be better if I did that," Morris told Newsmax. "I've been through the mill already in Washington and didn't want to go through it again. We also agreed that I wouldn't be paid. He and I spoke over 100 times during the course of the campaign."

But their relationship goes back even further than that, said Morris, who is related to two of the former president's closest advisers.

"My father was Donald Trump's lawyer and represented him on most of his real estate deals," said Morris, whose father was late attorney Eugene Morris. "Trump used to come to me at Mar-a-Lago and say 'Your father Gene Morris with the best real estate lawyer I ever had.'"

Morris said he is also close to Roy Cohn, Trump's "political mentor," as Cohn is his first cousin.

