Dick Morris to Newsmax: After Gaza, Trump Should Focus on Regular Americans

Political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax that President Donald Trump's recent success in brokering peace in the Middle East should now be followed by a renewed focus on improving life for ordinary Americans.

Morris appeared Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," praising Trump's handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas but warning that polling shows that the administration's domestic efforts are not resonating with voters.

Morris, a longtime adviser and political analyst, emphasized that Trump's international accomplishments, including de-escalating conflicts abroad, have solidified his reputation as a strong global leader.

But he warned that political success often hinges on domestic sentiment, not foreign victories.

"Obviously, Trump is doing everything successfully about the Middle East and the Gaza plan, and all of that is fabulous," Morris said. "But it is not being reflected in his polling."

Morris pointed to recent survey data showing only 31% of voters believe their personal financial situation has improved under Trump, while 43% say it has worsened.

The remainder, he said, feel their finances have stayed the same.

"I believe that Trump has got to take a major initiative in the next few days, going beyond the Gaza stuff and basically making life better for the average person," he said.

Morris outlined several potential measures the president could take to boost public confidence and improve household finances.

Among them, he cited Trump's proposal to return $2,000 per person in rebate checks funded by tariff revenues, along with steps to lower borrowing costs for Americans.

"There's also a possibility that he would limit interest rates," Morris said. "And they may increase Social Security benefits."

According to Morris, these policies could help translate the administration's global achievements into tangible benefits for U.S. citizens.

"Those are the kinds of steps he needs to take so that he brings this economic miracle home to the voters and is not just looking at everybody else," he said. "It's in my life, too."

