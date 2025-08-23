Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Losing Voters Due to Deportations

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that he has witnessed two incredible recent shifts in voter sentiment.

"One is that trend, which is that a lot of new voters are coming into the Republican Party, and a lot of voters are leaving the Democratic Party," Morris told "America Right Now."

Morris attributed the pendulum swing to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's announcement that the administration has deported 1.6 million illegal immigrants from the United States during President Donald Trump's first seven months in office.

"And that means that when seats for Congress are reapportioned, when the census comes in and earlier, if they do it earlier, Democrats will lose representation for those seats.

"So when you combine, when you combine the country moving toward Republicans and away from Democrats and the congressional seats themselves being reallocated not to count illegal immigrants — not because of we're not counting them, but because they're not here anymore — you're talking about major, major changes that are going to have huge impacts on this election and every election to follow," Morris said.

Morris also gave Trump credit for "remaking the political and commercial landscape," including $10 trillion of new investment in the United States and "trade deals all over the place."

"We're talking about major, major changes that will last long after this election cycle goes where basically the tech industry, the high-tech AI [artificial intelligence] industry has become an American deal, not a European one," he said.

