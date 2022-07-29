Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems' Prescription Bill Is 'Enabling COVID'

The Senate Democrats' push to pass legislation that will allow Medicare to demand and get lower prices for prescription medications should be called the "COVID enabling act," author and political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Friday.

"They are saying that they will negotiate your prescription drug prices, but that's a euphemism," Morris, the host of "Dick Morris Democracy," said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "What they really going to do is dictate the prices the company gets. If they don't like it they have to accept it."

Morris said he talks about the issue in his book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" in one chapter.

"What that will do is eliminate a huge portion of the research money drug companies are using to develop vaccines and cures for the COVID virus that's moving, mutating constantly into new forms," he said. "With their profits on drugs like Viagra and the statins and stuff like that, they do research that they use to develop these marvelous vaccines for COVID … the Democrats are grandstanding, [saying they're] stopping prescription drug prices rising when in fact what they're doing is enabling COVID to spread."

Meanwhile, Morris reiterated his opinions on the 2024 election and said he believes Democrats will come to President Joe Biden after the "debacle that's going to happen" with the 2022 midterms and tell him he can't run again for the White House.

"I think [Kamala] Harris will pull out, too, then I think the guy who's going to rocket to the top of the polls for the Democrats is Bernie Sanders," said Morris, but the Democrats will then do what they did in 2016 and go "hat in hand" to Hillary Clinton and ask her to "save us from Bernie Sanders."

"She will run. She'll win the Democratic nomination, and she'll get slaughtered by Trump a second time," said Morris.

