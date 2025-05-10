Dick Morris to Newsmax: Can't Be a Dem Unless Certified Lunatic

When asked on Newsmax Saturday about recent comments made by Democrat strategist James Carville that he "has never been more afraid of what's happening in America," Dick Morris said he is right to be fearful.

"I think that [President Donald] Trump is ushering in now decades of Republican rule. I think that he's going to be incredibly popular," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I think he'll do very well in the midterm elections. And I've spoken about this trend before as the Democratic Party. As Trump moves more aggressively, the Democratic Party moves to the left, partially because they oppose Trump, but also because the moderates leave the Democratic Party and the Republican Party and in some cases become independents."

Morris said that as a result, the Democratic Party becomes "very leftist."

"And you can't live in the party unless you're a certified crazy left lunatic, literally have a majority and take over the asylum," he said, acknowledging that he not only knows Carville well, but was the one who recommended him as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton.

"He did a good job when Clinton ran for president in '92. I couldn't work with him because I had become a Republican," Morris said.

"So he asked me, 'Who in the Democratic Party is most like you?' And I said, 'James Carville.'

"And he's never heard of him. And I introduced James to him," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com