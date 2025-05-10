WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | democrats | donald trump | midterms | james carville

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Can't Be a Dem Unless Certified Lunatic

By    |   Saturday, 10 May 2025 02:38 PM EDT

When asked on Newsmax Saturday about recent comments made by Democrat strategist James Carville that he "has never been more afraid of what's happening in America," Dick Morris said he is right to be fearful.

"I think that [President Donald] Trump is ushering in now decades of Republican rule. I think that he's going to be incredibly popular," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I think he'll do very well in the midterm elections. And I've spoken about this trend before as the Democratic Party. As Trump moves more aggressively, the Democratic Party moves to the left, partially because they oppose Trump, but also because the moderates leave the Democratic Party and the Republican Party and in some cases become independents."

Morris said that as a result, the Democratic Party becomes "very leftist."

"And you can't live in the party unless you're a certified crazy left lunatic, literally have a majority and take over the asylum," he said, acknowledging that he not only knows Carville well, but was the one who recommended him as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton.

"He did a good job when Clinton ran for president in '92. I couldn't work with him because I had become a Republican," Morris said.

"So he asked me, 'Who in the Democratic Party is most like you?' And I said, 'James Carville.'

"And he's never heard of him. And I introduced James to him," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
When asked on Newsmax Saturday about recent comments made by Democrat strategist James Carville that he "has never been more afraid of what's happening in America," Dick Morrissaid he is right to be fearful.
dick morris, democrats, donald trump, midterms, james carville
378
2025-38-10
Saturday, 10 May 2025 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved