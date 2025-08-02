Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democratic Party's Future Is Bleak

If current trends continue, there may not be a Democratic Party in the future, presidential adviser Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There's been a gigantic shift over the course of the last year — gigantic in American political identification, the kind you only see over a decade — among men," Morris said on Newsmax's "The Count."

He said the percentage of men who say they are Democrats has dropped from 62% to 34%, while the percentage who say they are Republicans has risen from 52% from 34%.

"So there's this gigantic change," he said. "And among women, it's not as great as it is for men, but still is huge. It used to be 65% Republican, 65% Democrat, and now it's 58% Democrat."

And that means, said Morris, "the demise of the Democratic Party."

"If these trends continue, and there's every reason to think that they will, I'm not sure there will be a Democratic Party in the future."

Part of the reason for the drop, he added, is the party's move to the left.

"When the Democrats lose an election, they do not move to the center as they should," he said. "They move further to the left ... Ultimately, that is very self-destructive. And the reason they do that is the left takes over their primary. The moderates leave the Democratic Party, and only the crazies remain."

