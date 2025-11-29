Morris to Newsmax: Democratic Party Will Destroy Itself by Moving So Far Left

The Democratic Party is barreling toward a self-inflicted collapse as it continues drifting left, with its primary system rewarding the loudest activists over broad-based appeal, says veteran political strategist Dick Morris.

"I believe, personally, that the Democratic primary for president in 2028 will be won by the likes of AOC, the younger Bernie Sanders," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the influence of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' movement on younger voters.

Morris argued that such an outcome would not be an accident, but the natural result of the party's internal incentives. He pointed to a primary process that amplifies ideological intensity and punishes moderation.

"And dynamics of their primary suggest that the crazies, the loudest voices, drown out the others. And there's no room for moderates," he said.

That dynamic, Morris suggested, places Democrats on a collision course with the broader electorate. While progressive candidates can thrive in low-turnout primaries fueled by activist energy, Morris believes their policies and rhetoric will alienate swing voters in general elections.

"I think that the Democratic Party is going to destroy itself by moving so far to the left that they can't possibly represent the country," he said.

Morris' comments come as Democrats remain divided between establishment leaders and an increasingly assertive left wing.

In recent cycles, progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups have pushed for sweeping changes on healthcare, climate, policing, and economic policy — proposals that excite core activists but often test the patience of independents and moderate Democrats.

Should the party embrace a nominee shaped by that energy, Morris warned, Democrats may find themselves speaking to a narrower audience while losing touch with the broader American middle.

His assessment also suggests a structural problem: when nomination battles are decided by the most passionate factions, parties risk elevating candidates who are less prepared for the ideological diversity of the country.

