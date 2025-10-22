Dick Morris to Newsmax: Sliwa Has Momentum in NYC Mayoral Race

Of the three candidates appearing on ballots in the New York City mayoral race, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is the only one with "momentum," veteran political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Early polls aren't the most accurate, Morris said on "American Agenda."

"When voters become political consultants, they sometimes get it wrong," he said.

"If you actually look at the numbers, since Sept. 7, five weeks ago, [Democrat candidate Zohran] Mamdani has held even at 43% of the vote.

"[Independent candidate Andrew] Cuomo has held even at 28% of the vote — one time going up to 29, but no gain," Morris said.

"Sliwa has gone from 9% to 19%, and he's the only one with momentum. He's the only one who's showing that he can take votes away from Mamdani.

Morris said New Yorkers won't support Cuomo in the election because he "left office in disgrace."

"They're not going to vote for him," he said.

"He's not moved up in the polls. He lost the primary.

"And he's exactly where he was five weeks ago," Morris said.

"So if you want to stop Mamdani and you want a good mayor for New York, the only way you can do that is to vote for Sliwa."

New York residents vote on Nov. 4 for a new mayor.

